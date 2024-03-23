Solo Leveling: Arise needs to level up its game

In the vast landscape of anime game adaptations, where successes are often overshadowed by disappointments, Netmarble’s Solo Leveling: Arise comes as a positive surprise. Riding the wave of the anime’s global popularity, this action-packed RPG defies the odds, delivering an immersive experience that stays true to the source material. But despite its strengths, there are a few features and mechanics that will frustrate even the most casual players.

When I first started playing Solo Leveling: Arise, I was more feeble than mankind’s weakest hunter. But thanks to thorough tutorials and intense training, I quickly leveled up, jumping from E-gates to A-gates in no time. I’d stepped into the captivating story from a beloved webtoon—now anime—and my excitement was tangible.

But if I’m to become the Shadow Monarch, I’ll do so through my own blood, sweat, and tears, not by sitting back watching an auto-farmer. And neither should you.

The Blue Venom-Fanged Kasaka gets a scary upgrade in the game, but you will still defeat it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Same great story, new striking visual effects

At the heart of Solo Leveling: Arise lies a narrative that seamlessly intertwines with the webtoon anime’s storyline, giving you a deeper dive into the captivating world of hunters and dungeons. You step into the shoes of Sung Jinwoo as you embark on his journey from mankind’s weakest hunter to the most powerful Monarch.

Solo Leveling: Arise doesn’t just retell the story, it expands it by offering additional chapters and side quests that delve deeper into the Solo Leveling universe. You also learn more about the Solo Leveling universe thanks to the Codex. It catalogs all the hunters, weapons, items, runes, and armor you can obtain, adding a small description that gives you a captivating glimpse into their stories.

You can check out all hunters in the game by looking in the Codex. Screenshot by Dot Esports A full 3D model of Shadow Igris is present in the Codex. Screenshot by Dot Esports Solo Leveling: Arise introduces new artifacts that can enhance your stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Shadow Scythe and many other weapons can be found in the Codex. Screenshot by Dot Esports All items, Hunters, and weapons are divided by rank. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Codex in Solo Leveling: Arise is a great way to expand the universe. Screenshot by Dot Esports The main menu can be accessed at all times when outside combact. Screenshot by Dot Esports Story items crucial to your level up can also be found in the Codex. Screenshot by Dot Esports Skill Runes are also catalogued in the Codex, by clicking on Source you’ll see where to obtain them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While some aspects work well, Solo Leveling: Arise has a busy interface that can be confusing at first, with waves of tutorials that will keep you locked down for at least the first hour of the game. The inundation of information and occasional glitches disrupt your immersion, especially on mobile platforms where accessibility and user-friendliness are critical.

But despite these shortcomings, Solo Leveling: Arise’s simple yet effective combat system lets you experience Jinwoo’s evolution firsthand, breathing life into the character’s remarkable transformation. You can pick your weapon of choice and choose which skills to use in combat, tailoring Jinwoo’s skillset to your preferences. Personally, though, I chose to live out the fantasy of becoming the Shadow Monarch by sticking with the default settings and abilities.

Cut scene of the instant dungeon of chapter one. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fight even multiple monsters at once with the right weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports The player’s page will show your current level and statistics. Screenshot by Dot Esports As the story progresses you can find and equip different weapons to better fit your fighting style. Screenshot by Dot Esports Pick just a handful of abilities to use during combat each time. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can change the ability you want to use on your player’s page and in the lobby before entering a Gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The crisp animations and striking visual effects add an extra touch of fantasy to the action, but one feature kills the fun, an auto-farming mechanic. While it might be useful, it defeats the entire point of the story: To be the sole hunter who can level up and become the strongest.

Exploring game modes and a gacha system

Solo Leveling: Arise includes a diverse array of game modes, all of which I’ve yet to fully explore. But with all this variety, it seems like there’s something for everyone, whether you’re just starting or you’ve already reached the endgame.

Story mode immerses you in thrilling episodes that mirror Jinwoo’s journey, combining interactive encounters with 3D-animated sequences and webtoon-like cutscenes. It’s a nice touch that stays true to the game’s origins, but it could have been better executed, especially the new 3D-animated dialogue sequences that don’t live up to the beautifully menacing art style of the webtoon.

3D cutscenes are seamlessly interwined with webtoon-like animated scenes. Screenshot by Dot Esport. Bosses are introduced before their first move. Screenshot by Dot Esport. Some locations might differ from the original work, like the instant dungeon’s boss chamber. Screenshot by Dot Esport.

Gates, Encore missions, and Instance Dungeons, on the other hand, offer an exciting glimpse into Solo Leveling’s expansive world. But despite the potential, they lack depth and have frustratingly repetitive gameplay. To make matters worse, outside the original story, the main Lobby and side quests are littered with underwhelming NPC interactions that diminishes the overall experience.

But the most controversial features are Solo Leveling: Arise’s gacha system and its multiple currencies. You’ll collect Gold coins, Essence Stones, and Diamonds, each of which serves a different purpose, with Diamonds purchasable with real money. You need Diamonds to buy Essence Stones, which you need for gacha tickets that let you spin for a chance at getting new hunters.

Choi Jong-In is the hunter featured in the current banner. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can check out the featured hunter skills and stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports There are two kind of passes, both purcheasable with in-game currecny. Screenshot by Dot Esports Diamonds are needed to replenish the Essence Stones. Screenshot by Dot Esports Essence Stones can be used to upgrade weapons and artifatcs as well as to buy banners’ tickets. Screenshot by Dot Esports Check out the hunter featured in the banner with a test run. Screenshot by Dot Esports The test run will be conducted in a separate chamber. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it isn’t very rewarding, the gacha system in Solo Leveling: Arise doesn’t feel as frustrating as other games. It helps that the drop rates are fully transparent and that you can check them in-game. But the system’s existence is sure to deter some potential players or frustrate others to the point of abandoning the game.

A B-rank game with room for improvement

Besides the main game modes, there are various mini-games within Solo Leveling: Arise that add even more variety to the experience. From rolling dice for rewards to engaging in daily missions and exploring hunter previews, there’s always something to do, with plenty to enjoy beyond completing the main story mode. It should keep you entertained for at least a couple of hours each day.

Complete quests and achievements to obtain Special-Dice tickets. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Special Dice minigame will allow you to obtain all kinds of items and artifacts. Screenshot by Dot Esports Log in Solo Leveling:Arise each day to obtain gold coins and more. Screenshot by Dot Esports The 14-day and 28-day check in also will grant you extra items, hunters, and gold coins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But as I delve deeper and get closer to collecting every available character and item, I find myself wondering what lies ahead—beyond becoming the sole Monarch. There’s plenty of room for improvement, starting with the dialogue and voice lines that pull you away from the fantasy. Though it’s not an S-rank game, Solo Leveling: Arise is an immersive way to experience the story that captivated millions of fans worldwide, and it’s worth trying if you’d like a shot at facing the Monarch of Destruction with your own talent.

Players can pre-register for Solo Leveling: Arise now, on PC and mobile.

