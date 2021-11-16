Smite’s new Transformers battle pass now live

If you love Smite as well as robots disguised as automobiles, today is your lucky day.

You now can head into Smite and start farming the new Transformers-themed battle pass.

It's time to roll out, Divine Deities!



The TRANSFORMERS Battle Pass is available NOW on all platforms! See you all on the Battleground! pic.twitter.com/gFWaV3Mzxt — SMITE (@SMITEGame) November 16, 2021

A few weeks back, Smite announced the arrival of a new battle pass. If you’ve been paying attention over the course of the past few years, you’ve probably noticed an uptick in cross-promotional content in Smite.

Thus far, Smite has had cosmetics introduced to the game from licenses including Avatar the Last Airbender, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Stranger Things. Now the Autobots and Decepticons join that lineup as rewards in the new battle pass.

The new Transformers battle pass includes Optimus Prime Geb, Starscream Jing Wei, and Megatron Ra. Each of the three skins also has a G1 version that can be unlocked further into the battle pass that is essentially the same skin in a higher quality art style.

The battle pass also includes a ton of boosters, boarders, avatars, and other extras that will be worth your while should you take on the grind. You can unlock the premium track of the battle pass for 750 Gems.

Right now thanks to the Gem sale, you’ll be able to snag 750 Gems for $12.74 by purchasing the 800 Gem bundle at 15 percent off. If you plan on purchasing the battle pass and want to get the most bang for your buck, now is the time to do so.

You can head into Smite to check out the new Transformers battle pass now.