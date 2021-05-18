Smite’s Monstercat update is now live

Today is a big day for Smite—especially if you love techno.

Smite’s new Monstercat update is now live.

The @Monstercat Update is LIVE -and the Battle Pass tracks are straight 🔥!



Plug into the Premium Battle Pass to start unlocking Exclusive content, including:



🍧Slushii Hades

🤘Sullivan King Gilgamesh

🦋Koven Chang'e

🦀Crab Rave Khepri



and tons more!



📜https://t.co/K0OMFLrN8o pic.twitter.com/qBXbqLnTOT — SMITE (@SMITEGame) May 18, 2021

For the newest battle pass, Smite has partnered with Monstercat to introduce a line of artist-themed skins. The most recognizable will likely be Crab Rave Khepri inspired by techno giants Noisestorm. You can currently unlock the premium track of the Monstercat battle pass for 700 Gems. Lucky for anyone interested in the premium track, Gems are currently on sale.

If you want to purchase enough gems to buy the premium track, you’ll have to buy the 800 Gem bundle. Right now the 800 Gem bundle can be purchased at 15 percent off for $12.74. The Premium track includes all four new skins, as well as a plethora of boosts, stickers, frames, and avatars.

Some fan-favorite skins have returned to the store. For the first time since they originally debuted, players can once again obtain skins inspired by Nickleodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Both of the Aang Merlin skins as well as the Kora Skadi skins are purchasable in the store.

Joining alongside them is a new skin inspired by Azula Pele. In the series, Azula is the Princess of the Fire Nation and is known for wielding lightning. You can snag the new Azula Pele skin right now for a discounted 1,200 Gems. In the near future, the skin will cost 1,500 Gems. That means with the current Gem discount, you can snag Azula Pele for $19.99 through the 1,500 gem bundle.

The Monstercat update also includes a variety of quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes. For example, starter items will now appear when using the search bar in the item store. The team has also made a series of small adjustments to numerous Gods and Items. You can check out the full update notes here to get into the nitty-gritty details.