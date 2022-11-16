Slow download speed on Battle.net? Here’s what to do

Battle.net has several games on the horizon with the release of Warzone 2 and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Those who avidly buy games know that downloads can be a grueling and arduous process. While downloads may be slow due to the sheer size of a game, there are methods players can use to speed up downloads and get to the game as quickly as possible.

If you are stuck downloading a game and looking to increase your speeds, here is everything that you can do help increase download speeds for games on Battle.net.

How to speed up downloads on Battle.net

Check for other active applications

Before beginning your download, users should ensure that all background apps and other active downloads are closed or postponed. Other downloads or running applications can decrease the download speeds on your Battle.net account by taking up necessary processing power. To ensure that your Battle.net download is receiving your computer’s full attention, make sure to close all possible background applications that could interfere.

Change your Battle.net bandwidth settings

For the Battle.net launcher specifically, you can improve your download speed by altering the download rate. In the Battle.net launcher, navigate to settings and then to Game Install. From here, users can change their Network Bandwidth to zero, which will in turn download games as fast as their internet connection allows. By default, download rates are limited to 100KB per second.

Use an ethernet cable or secure Wi-Fi

As a general rule, plugging in an ethernet cable to your router will provide you with a stronger and more direct internet connection than Wi-Fi. If you have an ethernet cable available, it is strongly recommended to use this method since any interruptions to your Wi-Fi will consequently interrupt your download progress and potentially set you back.

If you are using a Wi-Fi connection, it is important to make sure that this connection is not severed. Battle.net users should do their best to time their download whenever there is little possibility that they will lose their connection for any prolonged period of time.

These tips should help players download any game on Battle.net much faster for anyone stuck and frustrated behind a downloading screen.