Skull & Bones pre-orders removed from PS Store, refunds issued as Sony smells blood in the water

Skull & Bones was supposed to be Ubisoft’s answer to the fans who wanted more of the sailing that was such a hit in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. However, the game is looking more like fool’s gold as it has been delayed six times since 2018, leaving many to worry about its chances. Now an official platform has taken a stance, removing the pre-ordering option from the game and refunding those who already purchased it.

Users across social media like Twitter and Reddit have begun to notice that they have received deposits in their accounts from Sony. After checking their accounts, fans noticed that their Skull & Bones pre-orders were refunded and there is no longer an option to pre-order it on the PlayStation Store page. Players can still wishlist it to likely be notified when they can pre-order.

Skull & Bones was first announced at E3 2017 and received its first delay in 2018. Since then, it has been delayed five more times, with the most recent statement that the game could come sometime at the end of this year or next year. This has not inspired hope in fans who pre-ordered the game, with many taking to social media to denounce the game and state they’re dropping their pre-orders.

Sony likely decided to cut pre-orders for the game since there is no official release date and there likely won’t be one for some time. It wouldn’t be surprising to see more platforms follow suit, as a game stuck in perpetual development can become a financial liability.

It’s not looking good for Skull & Bones, with some companies already seeming to take the hint. While the game isn’t dead yet, it could definitely do with some positive PR and an actual look at how the game would play out.