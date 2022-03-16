Silver Firefly Location in Elden Ring: How to find and use Silver Firefly

Throughout your journey in Elden Ring, you’ll need various materials to complete quests or crafting. The Silver Firefly is one of these materials, and they can be relatively hard to find in the wild if you have never spotted one before.

This insect spawns in certain parts of the map, and it helps players level up their stats. Silver Fireflies often roam in dark locations close to cold water sources. This means they can be found around the back of the caves, where there’ll often be puddles of water.

Alternatively, the Siofra River and Liurnia of the Lake’s Laskyar Ruins also feature a handful of Silver Fireflies. Considering open places will feature more light overall, Silver Fireflies can be harder to notice, which gives the advantage to the caves. Most caves like the Groveside Cave will be guarded by creatures like wolves and players will need to get through them in order to find Silver Fireflies at the back of the caves.

Silver Fireflies can be used to craft the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot. This consumable item grants players additional runes when they defeat enemies. If you haven’t unlocked this weapon, you can do so by purchasing the Mercenary’s Cookbook, which can be acquired from a Kale in the Church of Elleh. The remaining parts of the recipe require Rowa Fruits and a Four-Toed Fowl Foot.