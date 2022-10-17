Silent Hill fans, get ready for a big Wednesday—new teasers have just begun

The Halloween season brings all the scary games out of the woodwork, with titles revealing new cosmetics and new spooky-themed events, but some games in the horror genre bring whole titles to go alongside the Spook-tober fun.

The long-awaited reboot of the Silent Hill franchise might be rearing its head, with the Silent Hill Official Twitter account teasing what’s to come this week.

The horror game was a classic scary title from days gone by, with its resurgence back into the mainstream video game world an incredibly welcome one.

The Twitter account shared a hint on Oct. 16. “In your restless dreams, do you see that town?” the tweet read. Fans began speculating about the potential meaning of this vague tweet almost immediately, and the mystery only grew after the Silent Hill profile handed out a date soon after too: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 2pm.

In your restless dreams, do you see that town?



The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDThttps://t.co/8Knoq9xYsa — Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) October 16, 2022

The most recent full Silent Hill game was Downpour, released a decade ago in 2012. The dramatic split between Hideo Kojima and Konami saw the cancellation of all Silent Hill sequels. This new addition may finally break that dry spell for the series.

There are no details as to what the event will showcase, but fans can gear up to watch it when the event starts in a few days; we’ll soon see what’s in store.