Shroud’s Project Astrid: All details so far

A new face has entered the field of creator-led game development projects, and it’s arguably the biggest one to date. One of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world, Michael “shroud” Grzesiek, is teaming up with fellow creator Chris “Sacriel” Ball and developers Splash Damage to develop Project Astrid, “a AAA open-world survival game.”

The project was officially announced on March 16, with shroud promising more details on it during a stream later in the day. The creators and developers are setting high expectations for the game, and naturally, fans of both creators and the studio are sure to be excited.

But what do we know already about Project Astrid?

All Project Astrid details

Who is making Project Astrid?

Splash Damage will be developing Project Astrid, with both shroud and Sacriel serving as “executive creators” on the development team. Creative director Lance Winter said both creators are core members of the team that will provide “insights into what fans and creators actually want from their gaming experiences.”

Splash Damage made its name on multiplayer projects Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory and Enemy Territory: Quake Wars. The company developed Brink, Dirty Bomb, and Gears Tactics, and has also worked on the multiplayer aspects of games in iconic franchises like Doom, Gears of War, and Halo.

What kind of features will Project Astrid have?

The project is billed as a “AAA open-world survival game.” It will be built on new IP set in a new, original world. Winter said that Project Astrid hopes to combine the survival and shooter genres together using the knowledge shroud and Sacriel have about survival and the over 20 years of multiplayer shooter experience at Splash Damage.

Shroud has said his community will be “looking forward” to the insights he provides to the development team regarding gunplay.

The game is being developed on Unreal Engine 5.

When will Project Astrid release?

There is currently no scheduled release date for Project Astrid. The game is currently in the pre-production stage, but shroud says that he and Sacriel have been working with the developers for nearly two years as of March 2023. Splash Damage is still hiring for the project across a variety of roles and departments.