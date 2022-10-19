Should you let Hugo use rats in A Plague Tale: Requiem?

The second installment in the Asobo Studio series has finally arrived on PC and consoles. A Plague Tale: Requiem follows in the footsteps of its predecessor from 2019 while still expanding the world and taking players on a new adventure with the game’s protagonists Amicia and Hugo.

The title maintains its beloved stealth mechanics and puzzles, as well as Hugo’s ability to control hordes of rats during certain situations in A Plague Tale. Despite Imperium being extremely helpful throughout the game, some fans have shown concern about letting Hugo use his ability too often, namely what effects it could have on the character’s story.

So if you’re curious about whether or not you should let Hugo use rats in A Plague Tale: Requiem, here’s everything you need to know.

Should you let Hugo use rats?

In short, yes you should let Hugo use rats in A Plague Tale: Requiem, and in some situations, it’s even required to progress.

Allowing Hugo to use his ability to control rats has no actual impact on the overarching narrative throughout A Plague Tale, so you should let him use rats whenever necessary.

Letting Hugo use rats too often can cause him to hit his maximum usage limit during certain parts of A Plague Tale: Requiem, or even seize up, which would cause you to have to replay from the last checkpoint, so it’s best to be mindful about how many times you allow Hugo to use his ability. Despite this, letting Hugo use his rat-controlling ability will not have any lasting effects on your gameplay experience.