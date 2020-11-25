Should you choose Larion or Phalynx in World of Warcraft Shadowlands?

While exploring Bastion, the first zone in the latest World of Warcraft expansion Shadowlands, you will eventually encounter a multi-part storyline which will culminate with the Pride or Unit quest.

To complete that quest you will have to choose loyalty for one of the creatures between the Larion or Phalynx, two mighty beasts which roam the realm of Shadowlands. Before you pledge loyalty to one or the other, it’s important to understand the differences.

Larion

Image via wow.gamepedia.com

Larion are creatures similar to lions. One key difference is that they have wings, which allows them to fly over the prey and finish them relentlessly. Most of their lives is spent airborne alongside other Larions due to them being sociable beasts.

Phalynx

Image via wow.gamepedia.com

Phalynxes are mechanical-cats lookalikes who are described as efficient, obedient, and easy to work with by one Kyrian who guides you in your campaign. Unlike the Larion, it has no wings and cannot fly, but has a huge ground speed instead.

Final Choice

If you choose Larion loyalty, you can acquire Larion Treats and make the tamed Larion follow you as a pet for 10 minutes. If you choose the Phalynx, you can pick up Gatamatos to be your guardian. Regardless of your choice, a new NPC will spawn in the quest giver hub to mold your ongoing journey.