Shadow of the Colossus is free with PlayStation Plus in March

PlayStation has announced its free PlayStation Plus games for March 2020 and the list includes one of gaming’s all-time greats: Shadow of the Colossus.

Originally released in 2005, Shadow of the Colossus re-released on the PS4 in February 2018. It’s widely considered to be one of the best video games ever made and was even enshrined in an exhibit at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

“Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape,” Sony’s description of the classic reads. “Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival—a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life. Shadow of the Colossus is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill.”

The game is a series of incredible boss fights against behemoth creatures known as Colossus. It’s truly an experience that every gamer should try out, and with it being free, there’s no excuse not to.

As with each month, two games come to PS Plus members for free. March’s second free game is Sonic Forces, a recent game in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

February’s free games, BioShock: The Collection and The Sims 4, will be available to download until Monday, March 2 before March’s games go live.