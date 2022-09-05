September’s Ubisoft Forward to feature new Assassin’s Creed, Mario + Rabbids, and Skull & Bones info

Ubisoft is behind some of the biggest gaming franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs. The developer also has many new games in the works, with some already announced and more to likely come in the future. Players will learn all about these upcoming games and more during the next Ubisoft Forward, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2pm CT.

Players can tune in from the Ubisoft Twitch or YouTube channels at that time, with a 25-minute pre-show occurring beforehand. During the pre-show, players will learn about the latest seasons, characters, and content from Brawhalla, For Honor, The Crew 2, and more, according to an official blog post.

According to the same blog post, the official show will follow with confirmed updates about Mario + Rabbids and Skull and Bones. A tweet from the official Assassin’s Creed account said the next game, called Assassin’s Creed Mirage, will also have more info revealed at this event.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.



We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

Fans will be able to earn Twitch Drops by watching on the official channel or pre-approved co-streamers’ channels. These rewards include:

15 minutes: Skull and Bones Emblem for Skull and Bones

30 minutes: Explosive Detail Charm in Rainbow Six Siege

45 minutes: RC22 Original Cosmetic in Roller Champions

60 minutes: Sphinx Tattoo Set in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

This means the presentation will at least be an hour long, but it’s unclear whether that hour includes the 25-minute pre-show. Regardless, players will be able to log in and collect the rewards starting with the pre-show on Sept. 10 at 2:35pm CT.

With several new releases on the horizon for Ubisoft, this month’s Ubisoft Forward is likely to be one filled with exclusive game announcements.