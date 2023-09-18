Sekiro gets one of Elden Ring’s most difficult bosses with this incredible mod

Malenia, Blade of Miquella is the toughest boss in Elden Ring, and on Sept. 16, Okami Games shared video footage of a mod that brings her to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

The footage shows both phases of the boss fight filled with dodging and perfect parrying of Malenia’s attacks. The fight animations look so smooth it makes you think that Malenia belongs in this game.

This modder managed to add Malenia from Elden Ring to Sekiro and she actually fits perfectly.pic.twitter.com/4kLjqX4CnK — Okami Games (@Okami13_) September 16, 2023

When Elden Ring came out, many fans speculated Malenia was actually a scrapped Sekiro boss who was simply repurposed.

Her mechanics and attacks are different from the rest of the bosses, she unleashes a flurry of quick attacks that are hard to dodge but would make sense to parry. This combat style is more similar to what you can find in Sekiro.

In Sekiro, parrying is one of the core combat mechanics and many fights are built around it. You parry several quick attacks and then counterattack. In Elden Ring, parrying is either done with a shield or a skill. You can’t parry nearly as quickly or effectively as in Sekiro and that’s why Malenia fits so well in this mod.

Another theory is that Malenia could be an easter egg much like Sekiro had Demon of the Hatred. Demon of the Hatred is a boss in Sekiro that was more akin to Dark Souls combat mechanics. Similar “easter eggs” also happened in Bloodborne, Dark Souls 3, and the latest Armored Core 6.

While it can be infuriating to fight a boss with completely different mechanics, it’s fun to see bosses inspired by other FromSoftware games. And with this mod, you can take your revenge on Malenia for all the pain and suffering she caused you in Elden Ring.

