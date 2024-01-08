Second Five Nights at Freddy’s movie already being worked on, says lead actor

Josh Hutcherson, star of the Five Nights at Freddy’s live action movie, has confirmed a sequel is now underway less than two months after its box office debut.

Speaking with Variety, Hutcherson said he’s very excited to begin working on it, effectively confirming he will reprise his role as security guard Mike Schmidt. However, it’s also clear the movie’s in the very early stages of development, so there’s no telling when it’ll be out.

Wonder if the success of the movie will impact future Five Nights at Freddy’s games. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Nintendo of America

“I know they’re in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible,” says Hutcherson, adding how cool it was to be involved with the first movie. “We hoped it would connect with audiences. But I don’t think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did. I’m dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I’m excited to see what they are doing next.”

It’s hardly surprising to hear a sequel’s being made already when you recall how much money the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie made. Its budget was only $20 million and it went on to make nearly 15 times as much as that at the box office: $294.9 million. Aside from being studio Blumhouse’s biggest movie ever, it even had the second highest opening weekend of any video game movie, losing only to Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie which opened to $375 million.

In terms of worldwide gross, Five Nights at Freddy’s admittedly isn’t even in the top 10 of video game movies and it was absolutely slated critically (with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 37%), but it’s still a major success story and one that other studios are bound to want to replicate. In fact, just a couple of months after Five Nights at Freddy’s released in cinemas, a movie adaptation of Bendy and the Ink Machine, another viral horror game, was announced.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel still needs the official green light from Blumhouse, but it sounds like that will be mostly a formality at this point.