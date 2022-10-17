Sasha Grey joins the new Cyberpunk 2077 expansion in a surprise role

CD Projekt Red is known for bringing big-name celebrities to Cyberpunk 2077. And with the game’s upcoming DLC, the devs are introducing yet another familiar face.

Sasha Grey, an American actress, model, writer, musician, and former pornographic actress, will be playing the role of Ash, the host of a new radio station in Cyberpunk 2077. The station, GrowI FM, will be introduced in the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Players can help Ash set up the playlist of the radio station by creating music on their own, which is inspired by the video listed by the developers. If you want to try your luck, the deadline is Nov. 30.

Sasha Grey first made a name for herself as a porn actress before retiring from the adult industry in 2011 and focusing on mainstream acting. Since then, she has voiced characters in games including Saints Row: The Third and Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion was first announced on Sept. 6, and its release date is set for 2023. Keanu Reeves is expected to return as Johnny Silverhand since a part of Johnny’s dialogue can be heard in the announcement trailer for the DLC.

Phantom Liberty is said to be a “spy-thriller” expansion, as described in the official trailer. In it, V—the main character—is making an oath to “the New United States of America,” which looks like a new government of some sort in Cyberpunk 2077’s dystopian world.