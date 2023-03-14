Rumors suggest Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart could get PC port

A PC port for the highly acclaimed 2021 game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is rumored to be coming, according to an open job at a development studio.

This comes after a job listing by developer Nixxes. The company is known to be the one which made the PC versions of PlayStation Studio games like Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

According to the job listing, Nixxes is looking to fill a UX/UI Engineer position who will be working to “prototype, design and implement features to improve the gameplay experience on PC.” Also, one element that Nixxes is looking for in the candidate is experience in using Coherent middleware, which is what set off speculation.

As seen on Coherent’s official website, one of the games where the tech has been used is for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. PlayStation still hasn’t given any news about the game’s possible PC port, but considering that a handful of Sony’s games were already made into PC versions, there is a big possibility that Rift Apart will be having its own PC port as well.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was released in 2021 and served as the ninth main and 16th overall entry to the renowned Ratchet & Clank franchise. The title saw both commercial and critical success, especially with its nominations to some of the biggest award-giving bodies for video games like The Game Awards and Golden Joystick Awards.

With such a strong tradition and fanbase, the game’s arrival for PC players might give it a second life as new players try out the latest entry in the series.