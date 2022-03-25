Rockstar Games reveals GTA+ subscription service for GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

A subscription service is coming to Grand Theft Auto Online, exclusively for players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, “providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players,” Rockstar announced today.

The service is called GTA+ and is expected to launch on March 29. For $5.99 a month, players can expect $500,000 in in-game currency, along with “the opportunity to claim properties in and around Los Santos that unlock gameplay updates you may have missed out on, special vehicle upgrades, Member-only discounts, GTA$ and RP bonuses,” and more, according to Rockstar.

“Every month, GTA+ will deliver a new set of exclusive rewards for Members to claim,” Rockstar said. “Just go to Legendary Motorsport, Hao’s Special Works, Maze Bank Foreclosures, DockTease, and other stores found in the GTA Online web browser to obtain and enjoy each period’s Member benefits before they expire—and all GTA+ benefits are provided in addition to our regular GTA Online events, which will continue as normal for all players.”

Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online launched on the new generation of consoles earlier this month. With Grand Theft Auto VI likely still many years away, Rockstar is continuing to double down on GTA Online’s success nearly 10 years after its initial launch on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Here’s everything that’s coming in the first month of GTA+ when it launches on March 29.

GTA $500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.

The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.

The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

The first month’s perks will come to an end on or after April 27 when a new month of content will come to the subscription service.