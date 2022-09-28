Returnal can come to PC with these graphics options

In the meantime, we await the official announcement.

A leaked video has revealed various PC graphics quality settings for Returnal. Despite fans already knowing about the PS5 exclusive port of the game, no official community announcement has been held yet.

HouseMarque presented a version of Returnal running on a PC during the Game Developers Conference (GDC). More material about the game continues to emerge about the sci-fi roguelike.

The following video shows the graphics settings screen of a PC version of HouseMarque’s game. The game will offer a wide variety of options for customizing the graphics, including the most basic ones like resolution and effects quality, as well as options about NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and ray tracing quality.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_45TTvgzeFI&ab_channel=johnjohnson

While the video doesn’t show any gameplay footage, fans can already get an idea of ​​how they can alter the graphics to suit the specifics of their machines.

Returnal is available for PS5 and was originally released as a console exclusive in 2021. It is a new IP developed by HouseMarque that has been well-received by fans and could be a hit when a PC version is released.

Sony plans to release Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves on Oct. 19 for PC and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales should be next. Another unconfirmed version for PC could be Sackboy: A Big Adventure.