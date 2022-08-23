Return To Monkey Island launches on International Talk Like a Pirate Day

A Return to Monkey Island is nearly upon us. LucasFilm Games, Devolver Digital, and Terrible Toybox are set to launch the newest set of misadventures for Guybrush Threepwood on Sept. 19 for fans on PC and Nintendo Switch.

This is a quick turnaround from the game’s initial announcement earlier this year in April and also falls on International Talk Like a Pirate Day, which gives it a fun wrinkle befitting of the series.

The new trailer shown during Gamescom Opening Night Live today showcased a bit of additional gameplay and gave players a look at areas not previously featured, with a rehash of story details shared alongside the trailer too.

Taking place directly after the story of The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, with several of the original developers onboard to helm the new ship, Return to Monkey Island has players find Guybrush years after his last battle with LeChuck. The island and its characters are all in new places, with Guybrush being “adrift and unfulfilled” in a setting run by the new, younger pirate leaders, led by Captain Madison.

A mix of old friends and new faces will litter familiar shores as players explore the new and unknown alike with classic, yet modernized point-and-click gameplay.

Pre-orders for the game are live starting today, and if you grab the game early on either platform, you can grab “a red herring inventory item” in the form of a highly exclusive and entirely useless Horse Armor set.