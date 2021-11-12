Retro Raphael Loki now available in Smite through Prime Gaming

Smite has some of the best cosmetics in the gaming industry.

One of the latest is a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed skin that you can snag for free.

COWABUNGA!



Retro Raphael Loki has made his way onto the Battleground! You can now claim this skin as a @PrimeGaming reward!



⚡ https://t.co/4OougsLsHI pic.twitter.com/lU2uDexTnK — SMITE (@SMITEGame) November 11, 2021

If you’ve played Smite over the last couple of years, you’ve likely met the TMNT on the Battleground of the Gods. The TMNT is one of many franchises Smite has partnered with for cosmetics recently.

Right now Smite has skins featuring characters from Stranger Things, Avatar the Last Airbender, TMNT, and is about to introduce a Transformers-themed battle pass. Fortnite may be the closest thing we have to the Oasis, but Smite is hot on its heels when it comes to cross-promotion.

If you have never claimed a skin through Prime Gaming, no need to worry. All you need to do is navigate to the Prime Gaming page for Smite located here. Once there you should see a button featuring the Retro Raphael Loki skin that says “Claim now.” If you’ve already linked your Prime Gaming and Smite accounts, you’ll be all set after pressing the claim button.

If you haven’t already synced up to your accounts, the page will hit you with simple on-screen instructions for how to do so. Once you’ve linked your account and claimed the skin, you can head into Smite to take Retro Raphael Loki for a spin. Cowabunga dudes.