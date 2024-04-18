Respectful Pianist location in Sky: Children of the Light

The Respectful Pianist is a Seasonal Spirit in Sky: Children of the Light first introduced in the Season of Rhythm. Don’t worry if you missed the season because you can still find the Pianist and get the sweet emote.

Recommended Videos



Here’s where to find the Respectful Pianist in Sky: Children of the Light.

Before you find the Respectful Pianist in Sky: Children of the Light

Finish the game first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure you finish the game and watch the ending credits before you attempt to find any Seasonal Spirit, including the Respectful Pianist. Seasonal Spirits only appear to players who have gone through the game at least once.

How to find the Respectful Pianist in Sky: Children of the Light

Head slightly to the right while avoiding the enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports Make sure you don’t get caught by the enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Respectful Pianist in Sky: Children of the Light in the Graveyard section of the Golden Wasteland (the fifth realm).

You’ll know you’re in the Graveyard zone when you see giant bones and two flying enemies patrolling the area. Start going through the zone, but lean to the right side. You should pass two hollowed structures with flames (used for hiding from floating enemies).

In the third hollowed structure on the right, you should notice the Respectful Pianist next to another flame and a burnable mushroom. The Pianist has a tiny piano on his back. Burn the mushroom, rekindle your flame if you need to, and awaken the Respectful Pianist.

It looks harder than it is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To fully awaken the Respectful Pianist, you must guide its purple flame to four locations. I thought this was going to be hard because of the floating enemies, but none of them bothered me. Still, you can fail this section if you aren’t careful, so just guide the flame carefully (don’t go too fast or too slow). If you are having trouble, bring a friend with you. When you reach the fourth Pianist location, you can awaken its Spirit.

I respectfully give you this guide. Screenshot by Dot Esports



In return, you will get the Respect emote, which looks like a very polite bow.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more