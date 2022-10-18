Resident Evil fans will finally get a new look at Capcom franchise’s next games this week

Christmas better watch out, because Halloween is the season of giving as another horror franchise reveals an upcoming showcase. Games have been releasing DLCs, cosmetics, and even remasters of memorable horror titles of Halloween’s past.

Resident Evil is taking a page out of the recent Silent Hill news, with Capcom finally looking to lift the lid on its famous horror franchise and start sharing info on the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remaster, among other titles.

Halloween is the gift that keeps on giving for horror fans, with Capcom revealing the “next Resident Evil Showcase” and the date it’ll drop: Oct. 20, at 5 pm CT.

The next Resident Evil Showcase begins October 20th at 3:00 PM PDT / 6 PM EDT / 11 PM BST!

Featuring Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Resident Evil 4, everyone is welcome to co-stream the event!

🌿 https://t.co/hqujZb66JQ pic.twitter.com/7Irt58LRpC — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) October 17, 2022

The update will give Resident Evil fans information regarding the upcoming Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, which will include new DLCs, new characters, and even the ability to go third-person in the campaign.

Developed by Capcom, Village was released in 2021. The survival horror game sold 6.4 million units in the first six months after release. So further updates to the title are sure to make a lot of people happy.

Resident Evil Village is available on all consoles, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, macOS, and Nintendo Switch.