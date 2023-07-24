Remnant 2 players beg for one change to characters so the game is less annoying

Remnant 2 has taken the gaming world by surprise, cementing itself as one of the best games to come out this year. Tons of players quickly jumped on the hype train, and have started to ask for one change to the game’s characters.

Players want the developers to allow them to turn off characters’ voices, claiming it’s super annoying to constantly hear it after every encounter, they posted on Reddit on July 23, with the author stating they were “really ruining [their] experience.”

They point out the characters speak gibberish after every minor thing that happens in the game, which essentially ruins the experience. “There was no point having our character blurt out nonsense to begin with, but it happens over and over and over and over again and it never ends. It’s getting very annoying,” the author added.

Many other players in the comments agree. Those who played the first Remnant underline the same thing happened there, and say it’s a shame the devs haven’t done anything to address it in Remnant 2.

Luckily, there is also some good news. One player answered the devs are possibly already looking into this since it was brought up on the Discord report section and the makers reportedly “responded to it.” We hope it’s addressed quickly because we’re on the same side as most players. It’s tough to slay monsters and complete dungeons with our characters talking nonsense left and right.

The game officially releases on July 25, so there’s a chance the developers will fix that issue as soon as day one when the potential release patch comes out. We have our fingers crossed.

