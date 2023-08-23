Remnant 2: How to open the Dark Conduit locked door

The Dark Conduit locked door in Remnant 2 is a puzzle that some players might find tough to conquer. It’s located in the Dark Conduit dungeon in the dangerous but lucrative world of N’Erud—a strange, twisted place that bends logic to boggle the player’s mind.

There are many puzzles and challenges in the N’Erud biome, and the locked door is one of the hardest among them. Due to the randomized map of the Dark Conduit, the locked door can appear in one of many different places, and it even might not appear at all.

The Dark Conduit locked door

What is the Dark Conduit area in Remnant 2?

The Dark Conduit is an area found in the N’Erud biome. It has randomized elements, like most zones in Remnant 2. Depending on RNG, players can experience this locked door challenge, a flooded room event, a pod chamber event, and even a dangerous Robot Hanger with a robot mini boss. If you need help getting past the locked door, look no further.

How to solve the Dark Conduit Locked Door puzzle in Remnant 2

Turn away from the locked door and take the first two lefts you encounter. This should take you to a room with crates in it.

Shoot and destroy these crates, and you’ll find a vent on the floor.

Go into the vent and crouch, then turn to the right and walk until you find the first overhead exit. You shouldn't be in the vent for long—I only walked for about five seconds.

This should take you into a room with a ladder. Climb the ladder.

. In the hallway you land in, take a right and pick up the Rerouting Cable you find on the ground.

Turn around and go back down the hallway until you find a small hole at the bottom of the wall looking back toward where you came from.

You should see an electric barrel here. Shoot it, and the door will open.

Turn to your left and drop down through the hole in the wall, then walk back over to the door.

Once you complete the puzzle, the Blackout Ring will be waiting for you, and it has a unique effect. After you’ve hit opponents for 20 percent of a magazine’s max capacity of damage, your reload speed will increase by 3 percent.

This effect stacks, so if you hit an opponent for 100 percent of a magazine’s damage, your reload speed increases by 15 percent, which is particularly great for The Gunslinger class.

