Remnant 2: How to Get the Hero’s Sword – Explained

It’s important to remember that, in Remnant 2, plenty of other people have been fighting the good fight against the Root before you. Some of them will have left you secrets, surprises, and weapons around the world. The Hero’s Sword is one such weapon, and getting your hands on it is not easy.

How to get the Hero’s Sword in Remnant 2

To unlock the Hero’s Sword, players will need to start the game as the Explorer class or finish the game on Nightmare difficulty. Neither of these is all that easy, as to unlock the Explorer class, you will first need to finish the game. Nightmare difficulty should speak for itself, but once you get that task completed, you can purchase the Hero’s Sword from Brabus, the arms dealer, at Ward 13.

If you don’t want to start a new character and give up all your loot, then a Nightmare run is the only way to go. All you need to do is complete the game on Nightmare, but people have mentioned that they are doing so without getting the sword to appear at Brabus. As such, it’s a good idea to focus solely on your Nightmare run, don’t drop into anyone else’s game, and don’t do any Adventure Mode side questing while you are focused on getting the sword.

How to unlock the Explorer Class

To unlock the Explorer class, you need to finish the game on any other class. When you defeat the final boss, you will get an item called The Broken Compass. You can bring this to Wallace at Ward 13, who will be happy to turn it into a Golden Compass for you. You will need 10 Lumenite Crystals and 1000 Scrap for this.

After that, the Golden Compass acts as your archetype Engram, so you can restart the game with a new character and select the Explorer as a newly unlocked class option. The Hero’s Sword is your starting melee option on the Explorer class.

The Hero’s Sword Stats

The Hero’s Sword stats are as follows:

Damage – 51

Critical Chance – 5%

Weak Spot Damage – +90%

Stagger Modifier – -10%

Mod – Energy Wave: Charge attack uses 35 stamina to launch an energy projectile that allows you to damage enemies from range.

The Hero’s Sword is an excellent melee option that hits hard and also upsets the ammo economy by allowing ranged attacks based on Stamina. As such, you can build into the Stamina stat to really take advantage of this weapon.

