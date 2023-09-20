Remnant 2: How to Get Star Shot

The Star Shot is one of the best handguns you can get in Remnant 2. The gun is essentially a hand cannon that lets you call down the power of the stars to destroy your enemies.

But finding Starshot can be a little tricky to some. This article will walk you through how to locate this weapon.

Star Shot location and how to get there in Remnant 2

You’ll find the Remnant 2 Star Shot gun in the N’erud world. You can find it in either version of the world that might appear, but you need the Dark Conduit side dungeon to open for you before you get in.

The Dark Conduit is a strange, Lovecraftian place that will be different for almost every player—many aspects of its design are randomized. Depending on your play through, the entrance to the Dark Conduit might appear in The Eon Vault, The Abyssal Rift, The Phantom Wasteland, or the Timeless Horizon. Trial and error is key when it comes to navigating this strange world. The Dark Conduit will always be on the outskirts of wherever it spawns, and you need to enter through a bizarre orange structure that acts as an elevator into the dungeon.

Hard to miss. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

However, though the puzzle to find the Star Shot is within the Dark Conduit itself, your journey will start on the outside, in the N’erud. You have to find five coffin pods, which can appear in any of the maps listed above. Though tedious to track down, they aren’t too hard to find, and you can see them from far away by their orange glowing light.

Unlocking the pods requires a trip down into the Dark Conduit. Down here you’ll be looking for a power relay to restore power to these Coffin Cells so you can get your weapon. To do this, you’re going to need to fight through swarms of parasite enemies. In some playthroughs this can be easy or hard to find, and you’re just going to need to look. The relay will be dislodged at first; fix it to restore power to the cells.

The relays inside of the console. Screenshot via Dot Esports

From here, leave the dungeon. You’ll now see a console which can be activated. A supply ship will now fly to each of the pods and retrieve them.

The Supply Ship in Question. Screenshot via Dot Esports

From here, all you have to do is walk over to the pods and open them. In one of them will be the Star Shot! You can also find Scrap, Iron, the Galvanized Resupply Band and one of the best relics in the game, the Difference Engine.

The Star Shot isn’t complicated to find, just a little annoying. Put in the effort and this powerful weapon is yours.

