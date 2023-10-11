Remnant 2: How to get Misty Step by upgrading Dodge Roll – explained

Armor weight has always been a nuisance when it comes to the efficiency of your character’s mobility in Remnant 2. So what if we tell you that you can ignore the burden of your armor with a simple upgrade?

This upgrade entails transforming your Dodge Roll into the Misty Step ability, a skill that lets you dodge attacks while maneuvering distances with a speed that you were never able to achieve before.

Sound like an offer you can’t refuse? Then you would want to read the rest of our guide on how you can upgrade the Dodge Roll into the Misty Step in Remnant 2.

What is the Misty Step in Remnant 2?

You’ll look super cool too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Misty Step is essentially a dodge modifier that upgrades your regular Dodge Roll into a maneuver that is much more useful in combat overall.

Misty Step causes you to phase away instead of the standard dodge animation as you leave a trail of smoke in your path. Performing this action will not use your stamina like the regular Dodge Roll did since it now completely ignores your armor weight. Instead, you will gain gray health. Apart from this, it also provides you with much better invulnerability frames, letting you take the least amount of damage possible.

Combine all of this with the heightened speed of the Misty Step, and you’ve gotten yourself an incredibly useful dodge maneuver that outclasses the Dodge Roll by large margins. But a maneuver as useful as this won’t come without its challenges, of course.

How to upgrade the Dodge Roll into the Misty Step in Remnant 2

Upgrading your Dodge Roll into Misty Step will require a couple of unique items from you, the necessary one of the two being the Ring of Omens. Along with this ring, you will need another item, which can be chosen from a list of viable amulets that you can pair with the Ring of Omens.

The exact blueprint to upgrading your Dodge Roll into Misty has been detailed below:

Obtain the Ring of Omens (Cathedral of Omens).

Acquire one of the following amulets: Death’s Embrace Full Moon Circlet Necklace of Flowing Life Ravager’s Mark Red Doe Sigil Talisman of the Sun

Equip the Ring of Omens and any one of the above amulets.

Before you can head out on your quest to acquire the ring and amulets, however, you will need to fulfill the unlock conditions for both items. You can only get the two items if the Blood Moon is active during the time of your hunt. You can easily tell there is an active Blood Moon at any given moment by noticing the red tint all over in the room.

If you’re fortunate, you might have an active Blood Moon on your first try. If you don’t notice the red tint around you, you’ll have to grind it out a bit by hopping back and forth between the spawning area and Ward 13 until you notice the Blood Moon having activated.

How to get the Ring of Omens in Remnant 2

To obtain the Ring of Omens, go to the Cathedral of Omens in Yaesha. You must also ensure that the Blood Moon is active, as we mentioned earlier. You should notice a red moon in the sky with the area having a pinkish-red glow.

Make your way to the central chamber of the Cathedral, the area where you will find the floating platforms. Here, pull the lever right in front of the chamber’s entrance. Then head to the lever to the right and pull that one four times.

After this, the door behind you should open, inside of which you normally find two chests. However, with the Blood Moon active, a secret panel in the floor will slide open, revealing a third chest that houses the Ring of Omens. Additionally, you can also collect some Blood Moon Essence here as well.

All that’s left to do now is pair the Ring of Omens with a unique amulet and equip them. But for that, you’ll need to get your hands on at least one of these elusive amulets.

How to get the Misty Step amulets in Remnant 2

The six amulets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are six different amulets you can choose from to acquire Misty Step:

Death’s Embrace

Full Moon Circlet

Necklace of Flowing Life

Ravager’s Mark

Red Doe Sigil

Talisman of the Sun

Here is how you can acquire each of them:

How to get Death’s Embrace in Remnant 2

Death’s Embrace, one of the amulets that grants the Misty Step upgrade, can be purchased from Bedel of the Vaunnt for 1,000 Scrap. This is the simplest amulet to find if you don’t care about the usefulness of it. Bedel of the Vaunnt is located near the entrance to the Forbidden Grove in the Yaesha Biome, which you will reach when you first enter the biome.

How to get Full Moon Circlet in Remnant 2

The Full Moon Circlet amulet is found only in one place: the Imperial Gardens area of the Yaesha world. Like the Ring of Omens, it can only be acquired during a Blood Moon.

The amulet is located in an underground chamber in the Imperial Gardens. To get there, go to the Imperial Gardens when the Blood Moon is active. Look for a red door on the ground in front of a statue. The door will lead you to the chamber, where you will find the Full Moon Curclet amulet on a pedestal.

How to get Necklace of Flowing Life in Remnant 2

The Necklace of Flowing Life is found in The Lament, an underground area in Yaesha. The chance of it spawning is random due to the procedural generation of Remnant 2. However, you can spot it in a small rectangular room with a lone sarcophagus that can be looted. Then, look for a fake wall located behind and to the right of the sarcophagus.

Proceed through the wall and drop into the water below. Be cautious as you go, as there are arrow traps that will kill you in the blink of an eye. Before heading into the expansive area coming up, be sure to open the shortcut door on the side. If you explore this place thoroughly, you will find the Necklace of Flowing Life and the Tomb Dweller’s Ring.

How to get Ravager’s Mark in Remnant 2

Probably one of the simpler ones, obtaining the Ravager’s Mark amulet is pretty straightforward. Towards the end of the Yaesha biome, you will have to make a choice: fight the Ravager or kill the Doe. Killing the Doe will reward you with the Ravager’s Mark amulet.

How to get Red Doe Sigil in Remnant 2

To acquire the Red Doe Sigil for yourself, you need to start out by heading to the throne room in Yaesha’s Red Throne area. There, you must cooperate with the Eternal Empress by selecting the dialogue option “Kill the beast. What could be easier?” Then, continue until you reach the Widow’s Court.

Search this area until you find a building with a descending staircase. Follow it and jump across the first gap, then the second, which will ultimately land you behind a waterfall. Continue down until you reach the water, which you must make your way through. Be sure to pick up the Tarnished Key while you’re in the waterfall, as it will be crucial for another quest in the game.

Make your way towards the end of the corridor and find the chest there. Across from this is another fake wall which you should make your way through and take the elevator up. Enter the room and grab the Ornate Lockbox, continuing to the balcony and dropping off to the left onto the platform below. Then, drop down further to the lower level. Search the courtyard thoroughly and look for the body of a guard carrying the Ornate Key. Make sure that you do not open the lockbox.

Go back to the Red Throne and Eternal Empress. Talk to her, choosing the “I have questions” option before the “I think this might belong to you” option. You will give her the lockbox and key and continue speaking with her. From here on, simply choose options that are friendly and cooperative until she rewards you with the Red Doe Sigil amulet.

How to get Talisman of the Sun in Remnant 2

You can easily find this amulet in either the Expanding Glade or the Forgotten Field, both of which can be found in Yaesha. Towards the end of these locations, you should be able to locate a chain of floating islands. Here, you will find a statue with a chest containing The Talisman of the Sun.

Combining the Ring of Omens and the amulet in Remnant 2

With the Ring of Omens in your possession as well as your chosen amulet in hand, simply equip the two items to upgrade your inferior Dodge Roll into the nifty Misty Step, letting you reach new heights of speed and maneuverability.

