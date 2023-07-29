Remnant 2: How To Beat The Feast Event and Earn All the Rewards

While playing through Remnant 2, you will be sent to Losomn Palace. It’s a gilded monstrosity filled with all manner of loot. The Feast event sums up this entire area the best, in my opinion, offering something inherently gross but with a reward at the end.

How to beat The Feast in the Great Hall

To beat The Feast in the Great Hall, you need to survive against waves of enemies that will continuously spawn. What makes this so difficult is that you will be afflicted with the Ravenous status while trying to get through it.

When you first arrive in the room, the forgetful Feastmaster will talk of his love for the king but quickly trail off. He has been waiting for the feast to start for some time, and the food is now all spoiled and rotten. You will need to eat some of the food to start the event, unfortunately. Doing so will give you the Ravenous status, and that will interfere with your ability to heal.

Waves of enemies will start to attack, and you can eat the rotten food or the poor red NPCs that will spawn from time to time. All you need to do is try and keep your distance from the enemies and cut them down. There will be four waves in total, and if you survive them all, you will be able to grab some rewards.

The first wave is strictly made of ranged Fae. After that is a mixed wave of ranged Fae and Fae soldiers. A Lantern Horror spawns with the next wave, and finally, you get a Lantern Horror and a Painless. It’s a good idea to focus out the ranged Fae first, then use the wide room to give yourself plenty of distance from the other enemies while you cut them down.

If you are really struggling with this due to all the waves, the Feedback Loop ring can be found on N’Erud and should spawn randomly in one of your dungeons there. Anytime you do a perfect dodge, it will do a large area of effect Shock attack. This really helps to deal with mobs. You could also visit Ward 13 and load up on some explosives if you need to.

All rewards and discoverable items in the Great Hall

The Neckbone Necklace

You will receive the Neckbone Necklace when you complete the event. It will reduce the damage from status effects by 50%, and you will gain 25% increased damage when you are affected by them.

The Feastmaster’s Signet

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slide through the fireplace at the top of the room, and you will find yourself in a secret room. There you will find the Feastmaster’s Signet ring. It will allow you to have another active Concoction.

The Bone Chopper

Take the dumbwaiter (the small hole in the wall) on the left of the Feastmaster to go to a locked room with an enemy and the Bone Chopper melee weapon.

