Remedy partners with Rockstar to remake Max Payne and Max Payne 2

The games will launch as a single title and are in the early stages of development.

Remedy Entertainment is partnering with Rockstar Games to develop remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne for modern platforms.

Originally released in 2001 and 2003 for PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC, Max Payne and Max Payne 2 are beloved titles that introduced the “bullet time” action concept to games.

We are pleased to announce that we will remake the iconic Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, in a new development agreement with Rockstar Games.



Read the full press release here: https://t.co/gx9tuH425j — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) April 6, 2022

“Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same,” Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said. “We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.”

The original two games were developed by Remedy, best known for more recent projects such as Alan Wake, Quantum Break, and Control, and published by Rockstar. Rockstar, of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption fame, took over development for Max Payne 3, which was released in 2012 for PS3, Xbox 360, and PC.

Under this new development agreement, Remedy will be developing the Max Payne and Max Payne 2 remakes as a single title for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S using its Northlight game engine, used for Quantum Break and Control. Rockstar is financing the game’s development to “be in line with a typical Remedy AAA-game production.”

“We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games,” Rockstar founder Sam Houser said. “We are massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can’t wait to play these new versions.”

No dates were mentioned in the announcement. Remedy listed the game as being in the “concept development stage.”