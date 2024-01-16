Remedy Entertainment and Take-Two Interactive are in a legal squabble over the letter ‘R’

It’s been discovered that Grand Theft Auto parent company Take-Two Interactive has filed a trademark dispute against Remedy Entertainment over its logo, apparently because it contains the letter “R.”

Remedy, best known for games like Alan Wake 2 and the Max Payne series, unveiled a new studio logo last April, which only consists of a stylized “R.” Remedy filed trademark applications for it and a second logo (which looks exactly the same but with Remedy written underneath it) the following May. But, as spotted by Respawn First on Jan. 15, Take-Two wound up disputing both logos four months later in September.

Remedy Entertainment and Take Two Interactive are in a trademark dispute over Remedy's logo.



You can view the trademark listings for yourself on the U.K. Government’s Intellectual Property Office website (first logo is here, second logo is here). According to Respawn First, Take-Two thinks “There exists a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public.”

This can only be in reference to GTA developer Rockstar Games, one of Take-Two’s subsidiaries, whose logo also primarily consists of the letter “R.” Looking at the logos side-by-side, it’s a bit much to argue they look too similar and risk confusing people just because they make use of the same letter. One of the two Remedy logos has its own name on it, while the Rockstar one has the “R” prominently displayed on a yellow background with a star next to it.

Would you get these two mixed up? Images via Rockstar, Remedy. Remix by Dot Esports

This dispute is hardly surprising coming from Take-Two, though. This is the same company that forced Hazelight to abandon its trademark for the co-op game It Takes Two simply because its name was similar to Take-Two (via Eurogamer). The company has also filed trademark disputes against others for their use of words like “rockstar,” “social club,” and “mafia.”

At the time of writing, there have been no updates to the trademark listings since the September oppositions, so it’s anyone’s guess how this situation will be resolved. Hopefully, this hasn’t sparked any bad blood between Remedy and Rockstar as the two are working together to remake the first two Max Payne games.