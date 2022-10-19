Red Dead Redemption will no longer be available for modern PlayStation gamers as Sony culls cowboy classic

Red Dead Redemption was one of the most polished and well-crafted video games by Rockstar before GTA V, with an incredibly deep story, and fantastic characters that brought the game to life.

Unfortunately, Red Dead Redemption’s shelf life may be in the balance. For players that never had the pleasure of testing out the prequel to Red Dead Redemption 2, you might be disappointed to find out that it’s no longer available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The title will only be available on PlayStation 3, so dust off your consoles and strap yourself in for some nostalgia.

Red Dead Redemption was previously playable on the PlayStation Now subscription model, but with the new-and-improved PS Plus Premium, it is no longer available for us old fellas to give it a whirl.

Grand Theft Auto V has been transferred from console to console as time has gone on, with Red Dead Redemption walking hand in hand with Rockstar titles into each generation. But, now Red Dead Redemption 2 will be the only Red Dead title available on the newer versions of consoles, starting with PlayStation 4 and up.

Fans with PlayStation 4’s and up will have to suffer with the excellent RD2 and GTA titles which will be available alongside the newest installment in Rockstar’s criminally enjoyable franchise, GTA 6, when it releases.