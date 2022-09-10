Rayman will star in a DLC story for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

During the Ubisoft Forward press conference, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope developers teased a future DLC featuring Rayman from the beloved platformer franchise.

Set to release on Oct. 20, 2022, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is already looking to build off the base game with future post-launch crossover content. Following an updated gameplay trailer at Ubisoft Forward’s games showcase, developers teased a brief image of Rayman alongside Mario and Rabbid Princess Peach. Not giving any gameplay glimpses or timeline information yet, Rayman was revealed to take part “In a new DLC adventure with Rabbids” sometime in the game’s future.

Sparks of Hope’s predecessor, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, continually released post-launch DLC, which included solo challenges, new weapons, cooperative maps, and similar crossover content. Most notably, Donkey Kong Adventure was a ten-hour game expansion that brought the famous ape character into the fold and was met largely with critical acclaim. Fans can likely expect a similar story expansion with the announced Rayman DLC.

Debuted in Sept. 1995 in the first Rayman self-titled game, the limbless platformer received countless additions to the growing franchise. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will not be Rayman’s first foray into the Rabbids universe, as it was prominently featured in the 2006 launched Rayman Raving Rabbids.

While details are still gradually being released about the quickly approaching Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope title, players of the prospective title can already expect post-launch support and continued content releases, which they should be familiar with.