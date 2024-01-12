Top 10 rarest and most valuable Xbox 360 games

The Xbox 360 is—prepare yourself for this—nearly two decades old. Now you feel old, don’t you? And of course, with a console that aged, there are bound to be tons of gems from its era—possibly even a few that went under the radar at their time of release.

Now, however, these diamonds in the rough are several times more expensive along with being extremely rare. Want to know the ones that will burn the biggest holes in your wallet? Well, you’re in the right place. The 10 rarest and most expensive Xbox 360 games Note that the prices listed for the games below were accurate, according to pricecharting.com, at the time of writing, and are subject to change. 10) El Chavo Kart ($230.61) The superior kart racer? Image via Televisa Home Entertainment

Super Mario Kart who, am I right? If you’re kicking it in Spain or Latin America, chances are you’ve crossed paths with El Chavo, an animated TV show chronicling the escapades of a broke young lad and his gang. Now, if you’re outside that loop, this series might be a bit of a mystery.

And here’s the kicker—only around 5,000 copies made their way to the western side of the globe. It’s a seriously rare gem that collectors are keeping a close watch on. The twist? Despite being something of a Mario Kart doppelganger, the game itself is surprisingly well-crafted and genuinely fun. It might ride the coattails of a certain plumber with an iconic mustache, but when a rare game is also a blast, who’s complaining?

9) NCAA Football 14 ($244.44) The last of its kind. Image via EA Sports When it comes to football games, the NFL has a bunch of titles, right? But let’s throw it back to college football in 2013 – that’s a different ball game. NCAA Football 14 is the last one repping the NCAA name. Why? Licensing drama and no cash for college players. This exclusivity and historical weight make it a gem for collectors.

8) Mass Effect [Collector’s Edition] ($279.95) Where it all began. Image via Electronic Arts Back in the day, before EA’s Mass Effect became the juggernaut it is today, the first game dropped with this cool limited Collector’s Edition. It was like a treasure chest, housing the game in a slick steelbook, throwing in an art book, and even tossing a novel into the mix. Not bursting at the seams with extras like a couple of the other wallet-burning titles on this list, but hey, the game hit the big leagues, and its fanbase kept growing.

Now, sealed copies are pulling in big bucks, hitting a cool $280 and sometimes even going beyond the $300 mark. If you’re thinking about snagging this title, maybe give those slightly expensive mouse clicks a go before the Collector’s Edition of Mass Effect starts getting even pricier. Just a friendly heads-up.

7) The Beatles: Rock Band [Limited Edition] ($465.00) The G.O.A.T.s! Image via MTV Games When you talk rock bands, they don’t get much bigger than The Beatles, right? That’s probably why this special Rock Band edition is a hot ticket. With 45 Beatles tunes and heaps more as DLC, it’s not just the game that’s valuable – it’s the gear that came with it.

Forget trinkets and statues, this set rocks three Beatles-themed instrument controllers. You’ve got a Höfner bass styled after Sir Paul McCartney’s own. Thanks to the rhythm game’s decline, a bunch of these controllers got tossed out, and that’s likely what’s driving up their value.

6) Fallout 3 – Survival Edition ($469.78) A well-loved classic. Image via Bethesda Softworks Price tags on rare games often fluctuate, but this is probably the most expensive era for Fallout 3 – Survival Edition. Bethesda’s Fallout series has had its fair share of collector’s editions, but let me tell you, the Survival Edition is like the VIP section of the Fallout party. Now, Fallout has always been a hit on Xbox, thanks to Bethesda’s makeover from strategy to full-blown RPG awesomeness. But snagging the Fallout 3 – Survival Edition? That’s like finding a unicorn on the black market—rare and kinda pricey. Blame it on the insane level of detail and cool stuff it comes with. Plus, with all the buzz around recent Fallout releases, this bad boy just got even more elusive.

Picture this: you score a life-size Pip-Boy 3000 replica, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The Collector’s Edition goodies are all there – making-of DVD, Vault-Tec lunch box, in-game treats, and some seriously cool artwork. It’s like Christmas for Fallout fans, but you gotta hunt for it!

A genuinely good F1 racing game. Image via Codemasters

Just like many games on this list, F1 2013 saw its price shoot up in the years following its release, mainly due to its limited production. But, unlike some others, the high price tag here isn’t just about scarcity – it’s because the game is darn good.

F1 2013, the Formula 1 racing masterpiece from Codemasters for the Xbox 360, brings you all the official drivers, teams, and real-world circuits from the 2013 FIA Formula One World Championship season. This isn’t just a racing game; it’s an authentic racing experience. With realistic graphics, responsive controls, and an eye for detail, F1 2013 delivers not just a trip down memory lane but a pricey one too. It’s not just about rarity; it’s about quality making its mark.

A packed deal. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Back in 2013, when the Xbox One was about to hit the scene, Titanfall was the talk of the town. But what if you were rocking an Xbox 360? Don’t fret – Titanfall made its way to the last-gen console too. Sure, most folks were eyeing the Xbox One version, which is why the Xbox 360 Collector’s Edition is like a hidden gem.

This bad boy came with an 18-inch Titan statue (with LED bling), a hefty 190-page art book, an Atlas Titan poster, and, of course, the game. Priced at a jaw-dropping $249.99, it was a splurge. Surprisingly, it hasn’t skyrocketed in value, hanging around its original price.

Hold on though—if you happen to own a sealed copy, you could rake in a cool $540 from serious collectors. Even if you’ve had your gaming session with Titanfall and want to pass on your complete-in-box collector’s edition, you’re still looking at a sweet $300 or so in today’s market. Not bad for some gaming nostalgia.

A solid title. Image via Electronic Arts

Ever heard of a game with a backstory as wild as Kingdom of Amalur: Reckoning? Brace yourself. It’s like a fantasy dream team came together for this one. Picture this: a famous fantasy novelist, R. A. Salvadore, co-wrote it. Todd McFarlane, the genius behind Spawn, added his artistic flair as the “Art Boss.”

And guess what? One of the brains behind Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion designed the gameplay. But wait, there’s more—Curt Schilling, the Boston Red Sox pitcher, chipped in to create the game’s setting. Now, here’s the kicker—it was partially bankrolled by Rhode Island taxpayers which allegedly lost the state millions of dollars. Ouch.

Now, let’s talk rarity. The Exclusive Signature Edition is like Bigfoot – they say there are only 300 of them out there. Collectors are shelling out around $630 for sealed copies. It’s not just a game; it’s a collector’s goldmine!

The OG horror game. Image via Electronic Arts

The Xbox 360 era really cranked up the “collector’s edition” trend. Among the special editions for high-profile games on the 360, there’s one that stands out both in terms of value as well as status.

The Dead Space Ultra Limited Edition for the Xbox was a gem with only a thousand copies out there, loaded with Dead Space awesomeness that easily justified its original $149 price. You got the game, of course, plus an artbook, a graphic novel, and lithographs signed by the game’s art director and executive producer.

Back when Dead Space wasn’t the instant hit it is now, this collector’s edition wasn’t an obvious success. Fast forward, and with the game selling over a million copies and birthing two sequels, newer fans can’t help but eye this rare and seriously cool edition. But yeah, you’re currently gonna need to shell over $2000 dollars for this bad boy. Got some spare change laying around?

1) NBA Elite 11 (current price unknown; estd. price $5,000 – $30,000)

Now this one is pricey. Image via Electronic Arts

NBA Elite 11 snags the No. 1 spot on this list, and by a very, very long shot. Much like other rare and expensive titles, however, this rare gaming artifact is a gem due to its short printing, abruptly halted by EA Sports.

Deemed unfit for an official release due to numerous bugs, including one where the Chicago Bulls’ Luol Deng almost never missed from the left baseline, the game was swiftly pulled from store shelves and essentially canceled—yet a few survivors remain.

There aren’t many copies of this game circulating; in fact, there should only be about a handful of NBA Elite 11’s Xbox 360 versions out there in houses across the globe. Keep your eyes peeled to see if they appear on the internet again.

The fortunate few who spot one of these highly endangered gaming species’ copies out in the wild can expect prices to range anywhere between $5,000 to $30,000, according to various sources on the internet. And no, your eyes aren’t deceiving you; this game will indeed bankrupt you.