Build-your-own nostalgia: MegaBloks Xbox 360 recreates 2000s glory days piece by piece

The Xbox 360 era was a formative time for many gamers, with classic titles like Halo 3, Left 4 Dead, BioShock, and many others shaping the times for many. That era can now be relived through some building blocks.

Those blocks are MegaBloks, to be specific, and they can be put together to build a three-quarter scale version of the Xbox 360 and its classic controller, as part of a special partnership between the company and Microsoft.

This hits so many levels of nostalgia and we're here for it



The MEGA 3:4 scale Xbox 360 collector set is exclusively available at Target. Pre-order now: https://t.co/Vw4fE3G4z1 pic.twitter.com/0Op9bJuNXR — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2023

Coming in at a whopping 1,342 pieces, which is a good amount for MegaBloks, the classic console can be built from the ground up, including internals. It also comes with the controller and a mini version of Halo 3 complete with its game case.

Found exclusively at Target, the item’s description also says it includes working lights, a removable hard drive and shell panels to reveal the interior, and more.

“Inspired by the most influential gaming console of its time, this collector building set celebrates the legacy of the Xbox 360,” the description says. “Jump back in with a fully buildable, light-up console and controller. The console opens to reveal a disc drive (and other Easter eggs); place the Halo 3-themed disc inside to activate the motherboard. Adult builders take note: completing this set unlocks the ultimate achievement.”

It’s unclear what that “ultimate achievement” may be, but this could be a fun little project for gamers to enjoy with their children, families, or anyone else who longs for the golden era of the Xbox 360 and its games.

Relive the glory. Image via Target

The MegaBloks set can be pre-ordered now at Target for $149.99, and it’ll be released next month on Oct. 8.

About the author