Rapha wins third straight title at 2021 Quake Pro League stage two

Team Liquid’s Rapha has once again taken home a Quake championship, winning stage two of the 2020-2021 Quake Pro League.

The Three-peat is real.



🏆2019-2020 World Champion

🏆2020-2021 Stage 1 & 2 Champion

Congrats to @liquidrapha who has won the last three finals of the #QuakeProLeague pic.twitter.com/bsz5edbyEW — Quake Champions (@Quake) April 25, 2021

After dominating the event, Rapha wound up in a grand finals matchup against Natus Vincere’s Cypher—a rematch eight years in the making.

The pair hadn’t faced off in a finals matchup since Dreamhack 2013, where Cypher took the event 3-2. However, when their paths crossed in QPL, Rapha was able to secure a shutout, closing out the finals with a 4-0 victory.

This win at stage two of the QPL is Rapha’s third championship in a row, following his victories in stage one and the 2019-2020 Quake World Championship.

Widely praised as the greatest Quake player of all time, Rapha continues to showcase his ability and remain at the top of his game. During his career so far the Team Liquid player has managed to bring in six QuakeCon championships, 18 Quake duel titles, and six team titles across multiple Quake games.

After its first two stages the QPL is going to continue with stage three later this month, with the finals set to take place in August. Rapha will return once again to attempt another deep run, with a chance to take his fourth straight championship and close out the 2020-2021 season as the reigning champion.