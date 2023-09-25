Ransomware group reportedly threatening to sell Sony’s data on dark web

A ransomware group has threatened to sell stolen data from Sony on the dark web, having claimed to have breached “all Sony systems.”

Ransomed.vc announced online they are planning to sell the data, and will not ransom them, as Sony was “not wanting to pay.”

The group is said to be “relative ransomware newcomers” by CyberSecurity Connect, who first reported the news today and stated they have “less than 6,000 files,” which CyberSecurity Connect noted to be a small number for what the group has claimed to have stolen.

No price for Sony’s data has been demanded by the group, who are saying they will likely begin publishing the information they have collected if the data is not purchased by Thursday, Sept. 28.

The issue of stolen data from gaming companies is not new, as earlier this year Riot Games experienced a “social engineering attack” that affected its upcoming releases. Riot confirmed the attackers targeted and successfully obtained source code for titles like League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, but they made it clear they would not be paying the ransom demanded by the hackers.

Sony has not yet commented on the alleged data hack and the apparent demands from Ransomed.vc, nor is it known what exactly was taken and what action Sony would be taking to protect consumers.

The company has previously been targeted by hackers, infamously having to deactivate servers for the PlayStation Network on April 20, 2011, after an “external intrusion” led to personal details from millions of accounts being compromised.

Sony was fined £250,000 ($396,100) by UK regulators for the “serious breach” of the Data Protection Act at that time, which they said “could have been prevented.”

