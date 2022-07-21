Ranni the Witch statue to be sold by TORCH TORCH

Japanese apparel brand TORCH TORCH gave the first glimpse into an upcoming statue, featuring Ranni the Witch from Elden Ring.

FromSoftware’s most recent title, Elden Ring, was released on Feb. 25, 2022, after nearly six years of development. The open-world adventure game was met with an immensely positive reception from fans and critics alike. Elden Ring is also the highest-selling game of 2022 so far, reporting more than 13 million copies sold as of March.

ELDEN RING/ Ranni the Witch Statue

Work in progress pic.twitter.com/FX8rqpYKfy — TORCH TORCH (@torchtorch_jp) July 21, 2022

TORCH TORCH has previously partnered with Bandai Namco to create apparel and real-life replications of in-game rings and other accessories for the majority of FromSoftware titles, spanning form Demon Souls to Bloodborne. The company now plans on debuting its first statue and figurine with the release of Ranni the Witch.

The detailed statue shared through the store’s official Twitter account shows the work’s progress so far, noting that it is still in development. The notorious snow witch from Elden Ring is depicted atop her chair and surrounded by books, as she is found at Ranni’s Rise in Elden Ring.

In the Twitter replies below the initial announcement, TORCH TORCH confirmed that once the Ranni statue is available for purchase, it will be able to ship internationally. The apparel company also hinted at future Elden Ring merchandise coming in the near future, urging fans of the series to follow its Twitter account for future updates.

There is no officially confirmed release date or price yet, as it appears the statue is still firmly in its developmental stage.