Radiant Silvergun possibly leaks ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2022

Despite not releasing any games since 2014, it looks like Japanese developer Treasure is set to make plenty of retro shooter fans very happy. Leaked images from the Happinet Tokyo Game Show lineup seem to reveal that a new Radiant Silvergun may be on the way soon.

Radiant Silvergun is a shoot ‘em up title originally released in the late ‘90s and is highly regarded amongst shoot ‘em up enthusiasts. The game, originally released in arcades and on the Sega Saturn in 1998, was eventually brought to Xbox 360 in 2011, giving a whole new generation of fans the chance to play one of the genre’s most influential games.

*Update* A few additional titles have leaked, including Koumajou Remilia II and Radiant Silvergun https://t.co/cR2o6gqugp https://t.co/AVFaT37nSb pic.twitter.com/bcWuZlea8h — Gematsu (@gematsu) September 1, 2022

The name of the title appears to be unchanged from the original Radiant Silvergun, which makes forecasting its development and exactly how the game will play somewhat difficult. Is this a pure remake of the original game? Is it a reboot of the series? Is it something else entirely? We don’t really know for sure.

At this point, all that seems certain any new Radiant Silvergun will contain is lots of shooting. Treasure previously revealed in June that it was working on a “highly requested” game for the company’s 30th anniversary. It was unclear exactly which title that would be since many of the company’s classic games are still around and kicking on platforms like the Nintendo Switch. But now, it seems that players have their answer.

While it seems sure that an announcement on the game will come at the Tokyo Game Show, there’s really not any more information to go on before that event. TGS 2022 is set to begin on Sept. 15. The official U.S. streaming partner for the show is IGN and viewers can watch all the action on its streaming channels.