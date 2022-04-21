Quake update introduces new accessibility options, maps for Horde mode

This is the game's third major update since the release of Quake's enhanced version last August.

A Quake update has been released today that focuses on adding new accessibility options, as well as new maps for fans to experience.

The patch notes for the update were revealed through the Steam news hub. It is labeled as the third major update since the release of the game’s enhanced version last August.

Some of the added accessibility options introduced in the update include the option to change the menu style from the original aesthetic to a black and white one. As for chats, players may now convert incoming chats to a voice format and vice versa, whether it’s through the Read Chat Out Loud, Transcribe Voice Chat, or Speak For Me in Voice Chat option.

Players now can also adjust the text font appearing on the screen, the flash intensity, display duration, message time, and maximum lines as they wish to. Three new maps for Quake’s Horde mode have been added through the update, too.

Just last week, Bethesda announced that this year’s edition of the annual QuakeCon will once again be a digital event because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It’ll take place from Aug. 18 to 20, where there will be new streaming programming, online meetups, giveaways, charity opportunities, the virtual BYOC, and more.