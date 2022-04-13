QuakeCon remains a digital event in 2022

QuakeCon will be a digital event once again this year despite fewer COVID-19 restrictions and the gradual return of in-person events in the U.S., Bethesda announced today.

In an announcement on the official QuakeCon Twitter account, Bethesda mentioned the event will not return to Dallas this year, which has been the home of the event since it was established in 1996. Instead, an online edition of the event will be taking place from Aug. 18 to 20.

This year's QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event, August 18-20, 2022. pic.twitter.com/UxJTuZDTYJ — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) April 13, 2022

“Like you, we’re disappointed to not return to Dallas this year,” Bethesda said. “An event of this size requires months of planning, and in this case, we had to make decisions when there was still too much uncertainty to commit to successfully executing an in-person QuakeCon.”

Bethesda also revealed the QuakeCon team “is already working hard to put together” various offerings for the event, such as new streaming programming, online meetups, giveaways, charity opportunities, the virtual BYOC, and more. More details about QuakeCon 2022 will be revealed in June, according to the post.

An in-person QuakeCon is being teased by Bethesda for 2023. But for now, the annual convention dedicated to id Software and Bethesda Softworks fans out there will be all digital again this year.