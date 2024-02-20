Category:
General

Purge the unclean: PowerWash Simulator’s latest collab may just be best ever

Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 20, 2024 10:30 am
Warhammer 40k collabs with Powerwash Simulator
Image via Square Enix

What’s better than an Imperial Knight? A shiny clean Imperial Knight, of course. Thanks to Warhammer 40k’s exciting collaboration with Powerwash Simulator, you can grab the opportunity to squeaky clean your favorite war machine’s grimy features. 

In a short trailer revealed at the IGN Fest on Feb 19, both franchises announced the release date for an upcoming Warhammer 40k Special Pack for Powerwash Simulator that will add an “assortment of muddied Imperial relics, from the tracks of a Rogal Dorn battle tank to the lofty carapace of a towering Imperial Knight” that players can wash using their “well-drilled Adeptus Mechanicus maintenance skills.”

To be specific, the pack will contain the following war machines that you, as a member of the Adeptus Mechanicus faction, will be responsible for: 

  • The Ultramarines Land Raider
  • The Dark Angels Deathwing Redemptor Dreadnought
  • The Astra Militarum Rogal Dorn Tank
  • The House Hawkshroud Imperial Knight
  • The Blood Angels Thunderhawk

As an added blessing, you’ll be entrusted with a custom MKII Aqua-Santica Arquebus power washer, described as the perfect fusion of human and machine, to boost your dirt-cleaning skills. It isn’t a conventional collaboration, but it will sure bring Warhammer fans into the stress-relieving washing business of Powerwash Simulator

The quirky trailer features multiple iconic war machines from Warhammer 40k covered in dirt and grime receiving satisfying cleaning treatment from the Adeptus Mechanicus, and it has left players wanting to “purge the unclean” for themselves. Players also pointed out a couple of amusing references to the Warhammer franchise in the trailer, including one where the Adeptus Mechanicus is spotted trying to wash the Symbol of Chaos off a war machine.

The Warhammer 40k Special Pack for Powerwash Simulator will launch on Feb. 27 and be available on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam for $7.99. 

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com