PS Plus games leaked again, Knockout City on the list

Yet another PS Plus lineup has been leaked.

November’s PS Plus games have been leaked, making it the second month in a row the lineup of free games has been detailed early.

Akin to the leak from October, this one comes via Dealabs user Billbill-Kun. The user accurately leaked the PS Plus lineups for both October and September.

For November, PlayStation users can look forward to four games, according to the leak: Knockout City, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners for PSVR, First Class Trouble, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.

Knockout City is the newest of the bunch. EA’s own version of a “dodgebrawl” was released in May. First Class Trouble is a multiplayer survival game with imposter-like elements, while Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is the re-release of the 2021 RPG featuring a handful of upgrades and a DLC included. Lastly, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners is the only game of the bunch that will be released for PSVR.

Sony confirmed in a blog earlier this month that November’s PS Plus offering would include three PlayStation VR games, in commemoration of the platform’s five-year anniversary.

More information about next month’s PS Plus lineup will be revealed soon. Sony’s next State of Play briefing takes place today, Oct. 27, starting at 4pm CT. The stream can be watched on the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels.