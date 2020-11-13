Police activity reported near Ubisoft Montreal offices

Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

Quebec news network TVA Nouvelles reported a possible hostage situation at video game developer Ubisoft Montreal earlier today. The Montreal police have now confirmed “no threat has been identified” and they’re evacuating the building.

The Police Montreal Twitter account asked people to avoid the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur, claiming police operation is in progress. TVA now says it was a hoax.

OPÉRATION MAJEURE | Les enquêteurs travaillent activement à retrouver le ou les auteurs du canular qui a mobilisé les forces de l’ordre pendant plus de deux heures https://t.co/wrwYBoebWN pic.twitter.com/Lfq7y0ueDU — TVA nouvelles (@tvanouvelles) November 13, 2020

“Investigators are actively working to find the perpetrator(s) of the hoax that mobilized the police for more than two hours,” a translation of TVA Nouvelles’ tweet reads.

Bystanders with unverified Twitter accounts shared footage of the police activity in the area.

TVA Nouvelles reported that many employees took refuge on the roof of the building and barricaded the doors.

An Ubisoft Montreal employee said she and her team were safe and “going home.” But her colleagues in the next building were “still stuck.”

I’m safe, team here is safe, going home. — Anouk Wolf-Kissed Total Landscaping (@Valskuiken) November 13, 2020

Heavily armed officers reportedly breached the building to investigate, according to TVA/LCN.

#Montreal #mtl #spvm

Additional tactical officers from the SPVM Groupe d’Intervention moving into position.



Officers preparing to breach.



📷: LCN / TVA pic.twitter.com/XuA5jBd9ol — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 13, 2020

Update Nov. 13 2:28pm CT: Local news outlets believe this to be a possible hostage situation, but the Montreal police have yet to confirm it. The headline of the article was changed to reflect that.

Update Nov. 13 3:10pm CT: The Montreal police evacuated the building and found no threat. The article was updated to reflect that.