PlayStation VR 2’s full launch lineup includes some genuinely solid titles, new and old

With just over a month until launch, Sony has revealed all 37 launch titles for the PlayStation VR2, the company’s second iteration of its virtual reality headset and controllers.
Headlining titles include Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man’s Sky, Resident Evil Village, and Gran Turismo 7, but there’s some other classics in the list, too. Moss 1 & 2 Remaster, Cities VR, Job Simulator, Jurassic World Aftermath, and Rez Infinite also make the cut.
The list also includes 13 new titles previously unannounced, such as Before Your Eyes, Pavlov VR, Song in the Smoke Rekindled, Thumper, NFL Pro Era, Creed, and Last Clockwinder.
Disappointingly, original PS VR games are not fully backwards-compatible on the new PS VR2. But the good news is that some older games will work after an update, like Gran Turismo 7. The bad news is some of those updates will cost extra money, like Tetris Effect’s $9.99 upgrade fee.
All 37 PS VR2 launch titles can be found below, and more info on all of them can be found on the PS Blog:
- After the Fall
- Altair Breaker
- Before Your Eyes
- Cities VR
- Cosmonious High
- Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback
- Demeo
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
- Fantavision 202X
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Job Simulator
- Jurassic World Aftermath
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!
- The Last Clockwinder
- The Light Brigade
- Moss 1 & 2 Remaster
- NFL Pro Era
- No Man’s Sky
- Pavlov VR
- Pistol Whip
- Puzzling Places
- Resident Evil Village
- Rez Infinite
- Song in the Smoke
- STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
- Synth Riders
- The Tale of Onogoro
- Tentacular
- Tetris Effect
- Thumper
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution
- Vacation Simulator
- What the Bat
- Zenith: The Last City
PlayStation VR2 launches on Feb. 22 and is compatible with the PlayStation 5 console.