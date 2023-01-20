PlayStation VR 2’s full launch lineup includes some genuinely solid titles, new and old

There's some solid new games and ports here.

With just over a month until launch, Sony has revealed all 37 launch titles for the PlayStation VR2, the company’s second iteration of its virtual reality headset and controllers.

Headlining titles include Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man’s Sky, Resident Evil Village, and Gran Turismo 7, but there’s some other classics in the list, too. Moss 1 & 2 Remaster, Cities VR, Job Simulator, Jurassic World Aftermath, and Rez Infinite also make the cut.

Image via Sony

The list also includes 13 new titles previously unannounced, such as Before Your Eyes, Pavlov VR, Song in the Smoke Rekindled, Thumper, NFL Pro Era, Creed, and Last Clockwinder.

Disappointingly, original PS VR games are not fully backwards-compatible on the new PS VR2. But the good news is that some older games will work after an update, like Gran Turismo 7. The bad news is some of those updates will cost extra money, like Tetris Effect’s $9.99 upgrade fee.

All 37 PS VR2 launch titles can be found below, and more info on all of them can be found on the PS Blog:

After the Fall

Altair Breaker

Before Your Eyes

Cities VR

Cosmonious High

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition

The Dark Pictures: Switchback

Demeo

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Fantavision 202X

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Job Simulator

Jurassic World Aftermath

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

The Last Clockwinder

The Light Brigade

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster

NFL Pro Era

No Man’s Sky

Pavlov VR

Pistol Whip

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil Village

Rez Infinite

Song in the Smoke

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Synth Riders

The Tale of Onogoro

Tentacular

Tetris Effect

Thumper

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution

Vacation Simulator

What the Bat

Zenith: The Last City

PlayStation VR2 launches on Feb. 22 and is compatible with the PlayStation 5 console.