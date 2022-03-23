PlayStation update adds Open and Closed Parties, additional features for PS App

Sony has revealed that another update for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will go live today, and it will add a couple of fresh features while modifying a few others as well.

System software features like Open and Closed Parties are coming to PS5 and PS4 globally today, alongside PS App and PS Remote Play updates.

Plus, first details on Variable Refresh Rate for PS5, which will release in the months ahead: https://t.co/UIYG3Gqkul pic.twitter.com/MSkw40rm69 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 23, 2022

The developers admit that some added features are based on fan requests. One of them is the ability to create or join Open and Closed Parties on both consoles, while on the PlayStation 5 a couple of UI enhancements, particularly to Game Base and Trophy Cards, have been made as well. Mono audio for headphones should be easier to access from now on as well.

But one of the biggest new features that’s being brought to PlayStation 5 consoles is the Voice Command. It will allow users to open games, apps, and more with their voices. This, however, is currently in a preview stage and will only be available for users registered in the U.S. and U.K. Naturally, it will only work with the English language for now. More details regarding this feature can be found in a blog post from February.

Today’s update is also going to modify some elements of the PS Remote Play mobile application. The ability to create and join both Open and Private parties should be accessible on the app later today. The UI itself will also be updated to make it easier to navigate. The highly anticipated dark mode is going to be added too, as well as a few new languages for Screen Reader.

Sony also announced that Variable Refresh Rate is going to release on PS5 “in the coming months.” Players will be able to apply it to PS5 games that don’t support it normally.