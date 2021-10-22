PlayStation to host new State of Play broadcast on Oct. 27

A new State of Play broadcast will air next week on Oct. 27, PlayStation announced today.

The show will run approximately 20 minutes long and will be “focusing on announcements and updates for upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4,” according to Sony.

A new State of Play is heading your way next Wednesday, October 27 starting at 2:00pm PT / 10:00pm BST.



Since the show will be about third-party games, first-party titles like God of War: Ragnarok or Horizon Forbidden West likely won’t appear. But beyond that, any number of upcoming and unannounced games could show up.

It’s likely that there will be trailers or presentations for 2021’s big upcoming titles like Call of Duty: Vanguard and the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, both of which will be released on PS5 and PS4 in just a few weeks.

And as always, the potential for surprises is there. Upcoming titles set to release in 2022 or beyond could be revealed for the first time and other titles that haven’t been heard from in a while could be shown as well, such as Final Fantasy XVI.

The State of Play begins at 4pm CT on Oct. 27 on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.