Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Maria sitting in a chair for Bloodborne: The Old Hunters.
Keep the dream alive. Image via Sony
Category:
General

PlayStation Stars shows PS5 label on Bloodborne, cueing pandemonium

It's that time of the month again.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 02:34 pm

Every time Bloodborne is mentioned a fan somewhere goes wild, especially if the mention gives hope for a remaster or remake. Now, Bloodborne has been listed on PlayStation Stars as a PS5 title, causing the game’s ever-loyal fandom to once again start huffing the hopium.

Recommended Videos

Screenshots of Bloodborne‘s PS5 label on the PlayStation Stars program, Sony’s digital rewards system, have begun circulating today. There is nothing there to indicate that Bloodborne has been updated or will be updated for the PS5, though it was enough for fans to start speculating, hoping Sony is hiding something and waiting to show it to the world.

Playstation Stars showing PS5 version for The Old Hunters, probably visual error but hey daily bb copium
byu/DarahOG inbloodborne

In case you haven’t followed the Bloodborne situation much, it’s among the few first-party PS4 exclusives that haven’t received a PS5 refurbish to bring the game up to speed with Sony’s latest technology, so any mention of it gives fans hope the Japanese publisher still has Bloodborne on its mind.

Players discussed the matter at length in a July 10 Reddit thread, using the screenshots as their “daily Bloodborne copium.” However, even though some fans are grasping at straws and anything related to a possible Bloodborne update, remaster, or PC port, others remain skeptical and believe it is a mere visual bug in the PlayStation Stars display. One player did note that, even if it was a mistake, it’s a good way of “keeping [players] rabid for the franchise.”

Bloodborne connoisseurs have been praying for Sony to release an updated version of the game ever since the PlayStation 5 launched nearly four years ago in late 2020. FromSoftware’s masterpiece itself was released over nine years ago in 2015, and has got zero attention from its publisher in the time since, save for routine server maintenance.

Every time anything related to Bloodborne is even remotely hinted at, fans’ hearts are stirred, and the hopium disperses through the air. So much so, in fact, that fans have taken it upon themselves to port the game to PC through PS4 emulation, despite the technical difficulties, advancing at incredible speed (driven by Bloodborne itself, no doubt).

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.