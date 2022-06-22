PlayStation joins Nintendo, Activision-Blizzard in skipping Gamescom 2022

PlayStation won’t be participating in this year’s Gamescom showcase, the company confirmed in a statement.

Speaking to German publication Games Wirtschaft (via VGC), PlayStation mentioned that it won’t be a part of the showcase. The company will be joining other studios such as Nintendo, Activision-Blizzard, and Take-Two Interactive, which have also declared their absence from the event.

Gamescom already claimed that the event will feature over 250 companies from all over the world. It will include big names like THQ Nordic, Bandai Namco, and Koch Media. Xbox is still not providing a statement on whether it will be joining or not, though rumors have spread that the Microsoft-owned company will most likely make an appearance at the event.

This year’s edition of Gamescom will be in a hybrid setting, meaning it will be a mix of in-person and digital events. The past two years saw all-digital iterations of the event, and this year will be the organizers’ attempt to gradually return to a partial in-person setting.

Gamescom 2022 will begin on August 24, with on-site events to take place in Cologne, Germany. The organizers say the event will allow guests to “experience the world’s largest computer and video games event and Europe’s leading business platform for the games industry live and carefree again, thanks in part to our tried-and-tested hygiene and security concept.”

Visit the event’s official website to know more, including how to get tickets and passes for the five-day-long showcase.