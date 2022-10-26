PlayStation Plus monthly games for November 2022 come from 3 very different genres

Around the end of every month, PlayStation Plus subscribers get a new slew of games that they can download for free with their paid subscription. This November, they’re getting three very different games.

The three November monthly games are Nioh 2 Remastered, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. Although most months provide a different genre in each of the games they offer up for subscribers, this month has some titles that are on opposite spectrums.

Image via Sony

Nioh 2 Remastered will take players through a samurai adventure playing as a half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior. With a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai, players who like the samurai RPG genre will likely enjoy this addition to their game library.

The Lego Harry Potter Collection will be a great addition to players who either enjoy the Lego series of games or Harry Potter. Many parents love having these games in their collections for their kids to play because of the easy-to-master mechanics and the ability to play with two players. The collection comes with years one through four in the first game, and years five through seven in the other. Players will be able to solve puzzles, learn wizard lessons, and duel with other wizards.

One of the lesser-known games on the PlayStation Plus list this month is Heavenly Bodies. Those who like the physics genre will enjoy this game. Players who pick up this game will have to master the mechanics of the game to navigate around the scientific research station. The game can be played solo or with a friend locally.

Players still have time to pick up October’s games until the November games go live shortly after Nov. 1. The games are up for grabs all month and will stay in players’ libraries after they download them.