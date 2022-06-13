PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium subscriptions are now live in the US

The PS Plus catalog just got huge, if you're willing to pay extra.

The new subscription tiers for PlayStation Plus are now live on the PlayStation Store in the U.S. as of this morning.

The Extra and Premium tiers can be found immediately from the PS5’s menu under the PlayStation Plus icon, with the very first option being an Upgrade function to allow those under the existing PS Plus tier, called Essential, to get the new goods.

Screengrab via PlayStation

Screengrab via PlayStation

Upgrading will allow users to pay the price left for the days remaining on their existing subscription option, bringing it current to when the next recurring payment date is due. The next recurring payment will reflect the new subscription tier.

Essential remains the same price of $59.99 a year, while Extra is $99.99 a year and Premium costs $119.99 for 12 months. Each tier has varying kinds of perks and goodies, so the value is in the eye of the purchaser.

The Essential plan is the PS Plus that everyone has become accustomed to, offering free games each month along with online multiplayer and things like exclusive discounts. Extra is the same while adding a catalog of PS4 and PS5 games, and Premium offers everything in the Extra tier along with PS1, PSP, and PS3 games, exclusive game trials, and games streamed on the cloud.

Right now, classic PS1 titles available on U.S. PSN include the Jak and Daxter games, Ape Escape, Rogue Galaxy, Dark Cloud, Resident Evil: Director’s Cut, Hot Shots Tennis, Tekken 2, Syphon Filter, and more.

Screengrab via PlayStation

The list of playable PS3 titles is pretty large, with over 240 titles available at launch. More games are expected to be added over time.